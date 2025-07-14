/Three Delhi schools receive bomb threats; security beefed up at Navy and CRPF run institutions

Three Delhi schools received bomb threats via mail on Monday (July 14). The schools are located in Chanakyapuri, Rohini and Dwarka. A search operation has been initiated, and nothing suspicious has come to the fore as yet, says Delhi Police.

The one in Chanakyapuri is the Navy Children School, and the CRPF school in Dwarka, Rohini institution is yet to be named.

In the wee hours of July 14, a PCR call was received at PS Dwarka North regarding the e-mail received at CRPF school, Dwarka, about a bomb threat, news agency ANI reported.

The area has been cleared and sanitised. The police, PCR, sniffer dogs, and the bomb disposal squad have conducted thorough checks. Cyber Police experts are tracing the source of the mail sent to these schools. Additionally, security has been beefed up at the school following the incident.