/Mongolian President likely to visit India next month

Mongolian president Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh is likely to visit India next month as part of the ongoing engagement between the 2 countries. Mongolia, landlocked between Russia and China, sees India as its 3rd and spiritual neighbour with deep linkages through Buddhism. The 4 Ds—Dharma, Democracy, Development Partnership & Digital Development Cooperation—have become pillars of the India-Mongolia relationship.

The visit comes as India and Mongolia mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties. India was one of the first countries outside the communist bloc to recognise Mongolia. India also played an important role in the entry of Mongolia into the United Nations. The 70th anniversary celebrations involve a number of initiatives and programmes.

The last Mongolian president to visit India was Khaltmaagiin Battulga in July 2019, but visits from Mongolia have continued, the last being earlier this year by top officials of the foreign and defence ministry. PM Modi had visited the country in 2025, a visit seen as a watershed in the ties between the 2 countries. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited the country in 2022, seen as key to firming up defence ties. During the visit, the Indian Defence Minister announced the gifting of 2 ALS Indian-made ambulances and 200 special winter clothing items, which were delivered by the Indian Defence Ministry in July 2023 to the Mongolian Armed Forces.

India is supporting the building up of Mongolia's first oil refinery in Dornogovi with a $1.7 billion soft loan, technical expertise, and construction by Indian firms. The project, set for 2026 completion, strengthens energy security and bilateral strategic ties. As part of the security cooperation, both sides hold the annual bilateral exercise "Nomadic Elephant," and India participated in the multinational "Khaan Quest" peacekeeping drill. India also provides developmental aid, including soft loans, IT collaboration, and capacity building.