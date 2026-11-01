/Meitei, Naga groups protest in Imphal, seek end to Kuki truce pact and safe return of IDPs

A large number of people including Manipur’s Meitei, Naga and Meitei Pangal communities marched in Imphal under the banner of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and demanded the scrapping of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups and the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs). They demanded that the Centre permanently withdraws Assam Rifles from conflict areas. The rally witnessed participation from representatives of various communities, who marched together through the streets of Imphal and raised slogans highlighting their demands. The participants called for the scrapping of the SoO agreement and urged authorities to ensure the safe return of internally displaced persons to their homes. The participation of people from both the hills and the valley marked the presence of representatives from different communities in the rally organised by COCOMI.



Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday visited Sinai Camp in Khongbal Kuki village in Kangpokpi district, which was taken over by joint security forces after 17 people were arrested for allegedly impersonating cadres registered under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement using false identities. During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with security personnel and appreciated their work. MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh was also present with the CM. According to Manipur Police, a joint operation involving Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, CoBRA and other security personnel was conducted at Sinai Camp, a designated SoO camp of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO)/Kuki National Army (KNA) and KNO/Kuki Liberation Army (KLA).