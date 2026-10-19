/Four killed in fresh Manipur violence, locals take bodies to CM's residence

Fresh violence in Manipur has left at least four people dead in two separate incidents since Thursday night, triggering protests and bringing Imphal to a near standstill.

Angry residents brought two victims' bodies to the state capital and placed them outside the main gate of the Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's residence in Babupara to protest the killings. Police later forcefully removed the protesters from the site.

In the first incident, violence broke out during a musical event in a locality inhabited by Meiteis and Pangal Muslims. Stone-pelting and gunfire reportedly injured several people, while a 24-year-old man later died of bullet injuries, according to NDTV.

In a separate incident in Khamenlok, Imphal East district, three villagers were allegedly shot dead by suspected tribal militants while collecting firewood in nearby hills.

Local MLA Thokchom Lokeshor Singh said the victims were gathering firewood near the boundary between Imphal East and Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district when they were allegedly attacked.

The deceased were identified as Arubam Ronil, 35, of Nongshum Mayai Leikai; Lairenlakpam Inaobi, 44, of Uyumpok Nongshum Awang Leikai; and Kshetrimayum Sushil, 32, of Uyumpok Mayai Leikai.

Three other people were injured in the attack. They were identified as Meisnam Somendro, 55; Bonson Khingdram, 45; and Ngangom Suraj, 22. All three are receiving treatment at Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal.

The killings have heightened tensions across Manipur, with normal activities in and around Imphal coming to a near standstill amid fears of further violence.