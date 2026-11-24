Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was on Tuesday stopped by authorities at Chandanwari while she was on her way to Sheshnag Lake in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, amid growing controversy over alleged construction activity near the ecologically sensitive water body. Mufti was accompanied by MLA Waheed Para, Aga Muntazir and Shabir Mir when police personnel stopped her from proceeding further towards the lake.

''My worst fears were confirmed today when police stopped me from proceeding towards Sheshnag. The questions surrounding construction in this fragile glacial ecosystem are only growing louder. What is being concealed today could become a man made disaster tomorrow. The Amarnath Cave, Yatra and surrounding mountains must be protected as one ecological whole,'' wrote Mehbooba Mufti on X.



The development comes a day after a video purportedly showing a JCB machine carrying out excavation work near Sheshnag Lake went viral on social media, triggering widespread concern and criticism over the reported activity in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Reacting to the police intervention, Mufti questioned the restrictions imposed on her visit and alleged that excavation work near the lake could have serious environmental and religious implications.

“They will not allow me because they are doing damage there. They have excavated the area. If there is no lake, the Shivling will not form. The BRO does not know anything; they will only follow orders. They have destroyed Uttarakhand, and they have not learnt anything from Nepal,” Mufti told the officers who were trying to stop her. The controversy erupted after visuals of a JCB machine purportedly operating near the Sheshnag spring circulated widely on social media, raising questions about possible damage to the sensitive glacial landscape.

''My worst fears were confirmed today when police stopped me from proceeding towards Sheshnag. The questions surrounding construction in this fragile glacial ecosystem are only growing louder. What is being concealed today could become a man made disaster tomorrow. The Amarnath Cave, Yatra and surrounding mountains must be protected as one ecological whole,'' said Mehbooba Mufti.



The development comes a day after a video purportedly showing a JCB machine carrying out excavation work near Sheshnag Lake went viral on social media, triggering widespread concern and criticism over the reported activity in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Reacting to the police intervention, Mufti questioned the restrictions imposed on her visit and alleged that excavation work near the lake could have serious environmental and religious implications.

“They will not allow me because they are doing damage there. They have excavated the area. If there is no lake, the Shivling will not form. The BRO does not know anything; they will only follow orders. They have destroyed Uttarakhand, and they have not learnt anything from Nepal,” Mufti told the officers who were trying to stop her. The controversy erupted after visuals of a JCB machine purportedly operating near the Sheshnag spring circulated widely on social media, raising questions about possible damage to the sensitive glacial landscape.

Sheshnag Lake, located along the traditional Amarnath Yatra route, holds immense religious significance and is also part of a fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Environmental concerns have intensified over the possibility that excavation or unregulated infrastructure activity in the area could disturb the natural landscape and its water systems. On Monday, Mufti had voiced concern over the reported construction activity, cautioning against unchecked development in ecologically vulnerable areas of the Himalayas.

“If I speak too much about the viral video, people will say that I am talking against the Amarnath Yatra,” she had said, expressing concern that environmental issues were being overlooked. Drawing parallels with the environmental disasters witnessed in Uttarakhand and Nepal, the former Chief Minister warned that disturbing fragile Himalayan ecosystems could have serious consequences.

Meanwhile, PDP leader and Kashmiri Pandit Mohit Bhan had also criticised the reported activity near Sheshnag, describing it as a crime against both Hindu faith and nature. Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) clarified that it was carrying out post-Amarnath Yatra works in compliance with safety norms and environmental safeguards.