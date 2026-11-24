Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an intense cold wave, with temperatures dropping sharply across the region. The Kashmir Valley recorded its coldest night of the season, with the minimum temperature in Srinagar settling at minus 1.6°C, while Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.6°C, coldest in the region. The cold conditions have intensified over the past few days amid persistent dry weather across the Union Territory.

In South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2°C, compared to minus 1.6°C the previous day. Kokernag, meanwhile, recorded minus 0.1°C against minus 1.5°C a day earlier. North Kashmir witnessed a slight improvement in temperatures, particularly in Kupwara, where the minimum settled at around minus 1°C. Gulmarg was the only weather station in the Valley to record a rise in night temperatures, with the minimum improving to 0.2°C.

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In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6°C, while Bhaderwah was the coldest place in the region, with the mercury settling at 2.8°C. The meteorological department has forecast dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir until December 1, with no significant precipitation expected during this period. The prolonged dry spell is likely to result in a further drop in night temperatures, intensifying the winter chill across the region.