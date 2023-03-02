Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Check full list of BJP winning and leading candidates

Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Unlike Tripura and Nagaland, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) looks in a tight position in Meghalaya where the party is leading on just 6 seats. Its former ally and the ruling NPP party is on the way to becoming the largest party in the state with its candidates leading on 20 seats, just 10 seats behind the majority mark of 30. BJP fielded its candidates on all 60 seats of the Meghalaya assembly but it’s is expected to win only 10 to 15 of them.

Ernest Mawrie, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya, predicted on Wednesday that his party would win 10 to 15 seats in that state before the results of the elections in three Northeastern states were announced. He added that no party would be able to form the next government in Meghalaya without the BJP. In a statement given to ANI, he said, "After voting, we have discussed and we believe, we will win a minimum of 10 seats and a maximum of 15 seats."

Meanwhile, social media is inundated with rumours that a post-poll alliance between former allies BJP and NPP is possible. A recent meeting between Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya incumbent CM Sangama has also further fuelled the speculation market.

Here is the full list of winning and leading candidates of BJP.