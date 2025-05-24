Massive cargo ship faces risk of sinking off Kochi; rescue ops underway

MSC ELSA 3, a 184-metre-long cargo ship, faces the risk of sinking in the sea, approximately 70 km off the southwestern Indian city of Kochi, Kerala. The Liberia-flagged container vessel was sailing on a day-long voyage between two ports in Kerala, from Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi, when it began to tilt sideways at noon, Saturday, 24th May. At the time of writing this report, 21 crew members have been rescued, while the ship’s Captain, Chief Engineer, and 2nd Engineer remain on board for salvage operations.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, at around 1:25 pm Saturday, the shipping company MSC’s officials intimated Indian authorities regarding the cargo vessel that was taking in water and tilted significantly and requested immediate assistance. In response, the Indian Coast Guard deployed two ships and its Dornier short-range maritime patrol aircraft. It is learnt that an Indian Navy vessel is also on scene. Videos and pictures shared by the Indian Coast Guard show the vessel tilted to one side. At present, the reasons that have led to this risky situation are not known.

India’s shipping authorities and the Coast Guard have issued directives to the ship managers for providing urgent salvage services for the vessel.

While the exact type of cargo being carried by the distressed vessel remains unknown, a few containers are understood to have fallen. Further, it is learnt that the vessel’s 24 crew members comprised a Russian, a Georgian, two Ukrainians, and 20 Filipinos. The 21 rescued crew members are being provided medical assistance on board the Coast Guard vessel.