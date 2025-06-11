/Mandatory RT-PCR Covid test adviced for government officials meeting PM Modi: Reports

Government officials meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been adviced to take RT-PCR tests as COVID-19 cases in the country surge. Active cases in the country have risen to 7121, cases in Kerala and Gujarat are higher than other states; they have reported 2223 and 1223, respectively.

According to the Health Ministry, the country has witnessed 6 deaths in the past 24 hours, the national Covid dashboard was updated on Wednesday (June 11). Three deaths have been recorded in Kerala,two in neighbouring Karnataka, and one in Maharashtra.

As reported by news outlet India Today, about 70 BJP leaders from the capital, which includes the Delhi Chief Minister, seven MPs, and MLAs, are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Modi at his residence on June 11. They are asked to take a mandatory RT-PCR test.



This is a developing story, stay tuned