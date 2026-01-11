/Man booked for intimate relationship with his divorce lawyer, Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail

The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to a man in a criminal case filed by his divorce lawyer. The two got involved in a relationship while the latter was representing him in his divorce case. Earlier, the woman was questioned by the bench about her conduct as a lawyer. She was asked why she indulged in an intimate relationship with her client when she was representing him for his divorce.

"Why did you get into this mess?" the bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna asked the lawyer, as quoted by Bar and Bench. This the apex court had asked while protecting the man from arrest in the interim. Looking at the consensual relationship between two consenting adults, the court noted that neither the man nor the woman intended to marry each other, and so a criminal complaint was unwarranted.

The court remained unconvinced despite the coercive steps initiated against the man, who is an IT professional working in London. The actions included the issuing of a non-bailable warrant, proclamation proceedings, a lookout circular, and even a blue corner notice. It was on Wednesday (Jan 7) that an anticipatory bail was granted to the man in an order passed by the apex court.

