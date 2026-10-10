/Major cache of arms, ammunition, explosives recovered from Sopore’s Mukaam Cherhar Forest

Sopore Police have recovered a major cache of arms, ammunition, grenades and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the Mukaam Cherhar forest area in north Kashmir’s Sopore following a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

The operation was conducted within the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai. During the search, security personnel discovered a blue barrel and a bag concealed beneath a large boulder, containing a substantial quantity of arms, ammunition and explosive material.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was immediately called to the spot to examine and safely handle the suspected explosive material.

According to the details of the recovery, the seized items included two assault rifles—one AK-47 and one AK-76—along with seven magazines and ammunition. Four pistols, four magazines and ammunition were also recovered.

The cache further comprised one Multi Grenade Launcher (MGL) with five rounds, 11 hand grenades and three IEDs equipped with remote controls. Eight detonators, two timers and other materials suspected to be associated with IED assembly were also seized.

Other recovered items included a Y-SMS set, prima cords, wires, battery cells, IED-related components and miscellaneous accessories.

Police said the recovered material had been taken into possession in accordance with due legal procedure, while necessary safety precautions were followed during the operation.

In connection with the recovery, FIR No. 66/2026 has been registered at Police Station Bomai under Sections 13, 18, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.