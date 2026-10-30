/Madras HC issues notice on plea seeking probe into Saurav Das's identity, blocking of Social Media

The Madras High Court on Friday (October 30) issued notice on a petition demanding a probe into the nationality and background of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das. The petition also demanded the blocking of his social media accounts over statements reportedly made against the judiciary [Ganesh Kumar Vs Regional Passport Officer].
The petitioner, over Das' remarks, sought cancellation of the passport and Aadhaar card if he is found to be a foreign national. Additionally, it directed the blocking of Das' X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts over allegedly derogatory remarks against the judiciary and the Supreme Court's judges.
Also read: India issues flood advisory for West Bengal and Assam after Bhutan's Shintaphu glacial lake outburst
A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadikari and Justice G Arul Murugan has directed several respondents, including Das, the Central government, and certain private parties, to file their responses, with the case set to return to court after six weeks.
The petitioner, Ganesh Kumar, has accused Das, referred to in the petition as “Yogesh Sharma alias Saurav Das”, of making derogatory remarks about the judiciary, including sitting judges of the Supreme Court. The petition further asks the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and other authorities to look into the backgrounds and personal details of several individuals connected to the case, including Das’s parents.