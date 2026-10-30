/Madras HC issues notice on plea seeking probe into Saurav Das's identity, blocking of Social Media

The Madras High Court on Friday (October 30) issued notice on a petition demanding a probe into the nationality and background of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das. The petition also demanded the blocking of his social media accounts over statements reportedly made against the judiciary [Ganesh Kumar Vs Regional Passport Officer].



The petitioner, over Das' remarks, sought cancellation of the passport and Aadhaar card if he is found to be a foreign national. Additionally, it directed the blocking of Das' X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts over allegedly derogatory remarks against the judiciary and the Supreme Court's judges.



A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadikari and Justice G Arul Murugan has directed several respondents, including Das, the Central government, and certain private parties, to file their responses, with the case set to return to court after six weeks.