Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress likely to release its manifesto soon
Story highlights
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led National Democratic Alliance continued its show of strength, this time in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) joined the ruling party's alliance ahead of elections later this summer. Meanwhile, the Congress party has started its campaign to attract youngsters to its support base.
VIDEO | Congress leaders start to arrive for the CWC meeting scheduled to be held today in Delhi.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2024
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (Mar 18) reached a seat-sharing agreement with its allies in Bihar state. The BJP will contest elections on 17 seats, whereas the Janata Dal-United (JDU) will get 16 and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will get five. With this, it came open in the out that the BJP was publicly cutting out Pashupati Paras, the estranged uncle of Chirag Paswan who wields influence over a faction of the LJP. Paras, an influential leader in the past, was even given a berth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet as he held all the cards. Today, he stands isolated and appears to be fighting for his survival.
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, which included Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, voiced support for party leader Satyendar Jain as he returned back to Tihar Jail on Monday evening (Mar 18).
According to reports, the seat-sharing deal with 10 seats allotted to the PMK was signed by Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai and PMK founder S. Ramadoss.
Congress is bringing yuva guarantee cards with promises on employment to their doorstep.
Compared to 2019, the first-time voters who are classified as anyone between the age of 18 and 19, is up by 20 per cent. A total of 1.8 crore voters fall under this category, while 19.7 crore voters fall under the age group of 20 to 29 years age group.
The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on March 18 announced it would join the BJP-led NDA and fight the coming Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. The party president Anbumani Ramadoss is expected to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Salem on March 19. The two sides have also reportedly clinched a seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha seats in the state of Tamil Nadu.