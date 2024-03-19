Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress likely to release its manifesto soon

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (Mar 18) reached a seat-sharing agreement with its allies in Bihar state. The BJP will contest elections on 17 seats, whereas the Janata Dal-United (JDU) will get 16 and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will get five. With this, it came open in the out that the BJP was publicly cutting out Pashupati Paras, the estranged uncle of Chirag Paswan who wields influence over a faction of the LJP. Paras, an influential leader in the past, was even given a berth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet as he held all the cards. Today, he stands isolated and appears to be fighting for his survival.

