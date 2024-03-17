Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Banners, posters of political parties removed as Model Code of Conduct comes into effect
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE updates: India, the world’s largest democracy is set to hold its general elections, with around 970 million registered voters heading to the polls to choose who will lead the country for the next five years.
The incumbent PM Narendra Modi is hoping to secure a third term in office, with his Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and alliance, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) vying to win 400 seats in the 545-member strong lower house.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday (Mar 17) where he will attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, a day prior.
This will be the first NDA meeting in the state ahead of the upcoming elections. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JanaSena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will also reportedly attend the meeting.
The members of the alliance, last week, finalised the seat-sharing formula ahead of the elections following an hours-long discussion.
Out of the 175 seats, TDP will contest for 144 seats for the assembly polls, Jana Sena Party for 21 seats, and BJP for 10 seats.
Addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said the elections will start on April 19th and continue till 1 June.
Chief Election Commissioner said that the elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases.
#WATCH | Badaun, Uttar Pradesh: Posters of political parties being removed after the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was announced by the ECI and the Model Code of Conduct was implemented. pic.twitter.com/ijy0E0OQSd— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024