Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Banners, posters of political parties removed as Model Code of Conduct comes into effect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday (Mar 17) where he will attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, a day prior.

This will be the first NDA meeting in the state ahead of the upcoming elections. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JanaSena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will also reportedly attend the meeting.

The members of the alliance, last week, finalised the seat-sharing formula ahead of the elections following an hours-long discussion.

Out of the 175 seats, TDP will contest for 144 seats for the assembly polls, Jana Sena Party for 21 seats, and BJP for 10 seats.