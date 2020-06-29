Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till July 31 as state registers 3949 new cases

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till July 31. The state reported 62 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1141. Currently, there are 37,331 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, With Unlock 1.0 completing a month now, coronavirus cases are increasing at a rapid rate. On Monday, India recorded a spike of 19,459 cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 5, 48,318 including 2, 10,120 active cases, 3, 21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.

India's health ministry said today that the gap between recoveries and active cases of COVID-19 is 1, 11,602."So far, as many as 3, 21,722 patients have been cured. The recovery rate is 58.67 per cent," the health ministry stated.

(With inputs from agencies)