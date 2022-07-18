Live | India President elections 2022: Polling starts

India President elections 2022 Photograph: WION Web Team
India is all set to elect its newest President. The elections are the 16th edition of the Presidential elections. Candidates from the various political parties have already filed their nomination papers in the contest to succeed outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.
A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections. The total value of votes is 10,86,431, of which the votes of MLAs stand at 5,43,231 and the MPs are 5,43,200.
Jul 18, 2022, 09:48 AM (IST)
As per Article 55 of the Indian Constitution, the President of India is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and that of all the state assemblies including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Take a look at how the voting process, election works.
Jul 18, 2022, 09:46 AM (IST)
Indian Presidential Election: BJP-led NDA announced Droupadi Murmu as a candidate. Meanwhile, Yashwant Sinha was chosen as the common candidate for opposition parties
Let's take a look at the two candidates:
Jul 18, 2022, 09:39 AM (IST)
Voting to elect India's 15th President began at 10 am today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi casting his ballot. Today, about 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs cast ballots.
On Monday, another round of voting will be held to choose a new president in the Parliament and the State Assemblies.
NDA candidate, Draupadi Murmu, is running against Yashwant Sinha, who is backed by the opposition parties. Voting will start at 10 am and last until 5 pm.
Members of Parliament will cast their ballots in a voting station that has been set up within the walls of the Indian Parliament.