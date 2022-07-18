Live | India President elections 2022: Polling starts

highlights

India is all set to elect its newest President. The elections are the 16th edition of the Presidential elections. Candidates from the various political parties have already filed their nomination papers in the contest to succeed outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.

A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections. The total value of votes is 10,86,431, of which the votes of MLAs stand at 5,43,231 and the MPs are 5,43,200.

Catch all the latest updates of the 2022 Indian Presidential elections here: