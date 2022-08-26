Live: Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress; targets Rahul Gandhi in letter to Sonia Gandhi

File photo of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Photograph: AFP
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party on Friday and blamed Rahul Gandhi for the party's decline in a scathing letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Azad's move comes as Congress launched the "Bharat jodo yatra". Azad took a jibe at the Congress plan asserting that the party should first undertake 'Congress jodo yatra'.
Several prominent Congress members left the party earlier including Kapil Sibal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaiveer Shergil and Jitin Prasada. The centre of the row was the G23, a group of senior leaders who had sent a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi two years ago demanding sweeping changes in the party structure.
Aug 26, 2022, 01:49 PM (IST)
As Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation created a political firestorm, former Congress leader Ashwani Kumar said: “Theoretical introspection is over, Congress needs to do something different. The party must restore its credibility first before being the moral centre for the nation."
Congress MP Manickam Tagore described Azad's resignation as "unfortunate" while backing Rahul Gandhi.
“Rahul ji is going to start a historic padyatra for "Bharat jodo". How can he blame Rahul Gandhi? He was president for only two years from 2017-2019. He (Azad) was minister for many years in Congress. He was the part of every decision so blaming Rahul Gandhi is completely wrong," Manickam Tagore said.
Aug 26, 2022, 01:21 PM (IST)
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said Ghulam Nabi Azad must not be getting respect, love showered upon him earlier.
J&K | Must not be getting respect, love showered upon him earlier. Congress was taken aback when 32 leaders wrote letter. But it's happened before, Congress came back stronger. Country needs strong opposition: National Conference chief, Farooq Abdullah on GN Azad's resignation pic.twitter.com/8VuK4baB5J— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022
Aug 26, 2022, 01:06 PM (IST)
Former Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill who resigned from the Congress earlier said the party is "not in sync with the ground reality anymore".
"It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country. Rather, it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on ground reality," Shergill said in a letter.
Aug 26, 2022, 01:00 PM (IST)
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah described Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress as a body blow to the party.
Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading. It’s sad, and quite scary, to see the grand old party of India implode. https://t.co/Z6gj9AophE— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 26, 2022
"His resignation letter makes for very painful reading," the National Conference leader said in a tweet.
Aug 26, 2022, 12:58 PM (IST)
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party on Friday while criticising Rahul Gandhi in a scathing letter sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
"Unfortunately after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed vice president by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," the Congress leader said as he attacked Rahul Gandhi.