Live: Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress; targets Rahul Gandhi in letter to Sonia Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party on Friday and blamed Rahul Gandhi for the party's decline in a scathing letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Azad's move comes as Congress launched the "Bharat jodo yatra". Azad took a jibe at the Congress plan asserting that the party should first undertake 'Congress jodo yatra'.

Several prominent Congress members left the party earlier including Kapil Sibal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaiveer Shergil and Jitin Prasada. The centre of the row was the G23, a group of senior leaders who had sent a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi two years ago demanding sweeping changes in the party structure.