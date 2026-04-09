Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: The democratic machinery is in full swing as three key regions head to the polls. From the northeastern hills of Assam to the southern coastlines of Kerala and Puducherry, over 5.2 crore voters are set to decide the future of their respective legislative assemblies.

The Election Roadmap

Polling Commencement: 7:00 AM

Upcoming Phases: Tamil Nadu (April 23) and West Bengal (April 23 & 29)

Result Day: May 4

State-by-State Breakdown

Kerala: 140 Seats | 883 Candidates

Kerala sees a massive turnout of women voters, who outnumber men by over 7 lakh. The state has focused heavily on logistical readiness to manage its 2.6 crore electors.

Total Voters: 2.69 Crore

Demographic Highlight: 1.38 Crore Women | 1.31 Crore Men | 277 Third Gender

Logistics: 30,471 polling stations and 41 counting centres

Inclusion: Over 2 lakh voters are aged 85+, with 4.2 lakh first-time voters (18-19 age group).

Assam: 126 Seats | 722 Candidates

Assam is leveraging technology to ensure transparency, with 100% webcasting enabled across its polling stations.

Total Voters: 2.5 Crore

Personnel: Over 1.5 lakh polling staff deployed

Infrastructure: 31,490 polling stations equipped with 43,997 VVPAT machines

Special Focus: 2.05 lakh voters are Persons with Disabilities (PwD), supported by dedicated accessibility measures.

Puducherry: 30 Seats

The Union Territory is prioritising security, especially in zones marked as "vulnerable," to ensure a smooth transition for its 10 lakh+ electors.

Total Voters: 10.14 Lakh

Security: 110 sector officers monitoring 1,099 stations; 209 stations identified as vulnerable.

Youth Participation: Over 24,000 voters are in the 18-19 age bracket.