India-Russia Summit 2025 LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in New Delhi on Thursday (Dec 4) for a two-day visit. The trip comes at a moment when India is juggling its old defence ties with Moscow and steady pressure from Washington to scale back on the purchase of Russian oil. Putin last came to India in 2021, before the Ukraine war.
On Thursday, Modi hosted Putin for a private dinner. Today (Friday, Dec 5), the two leaders will take part in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, with trade and defence likely to dominate the agenda.
Russian President Vladimir Putin left New Delhi after concluding his two-day State visit, which featured the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit and a string of high-level engagements. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was present at the airport to see the Russian leader off, underscoring the diplomatic warmth and significance attached to the visit.
MEA in a press conference on Friday (December 5) said that to celebrate 25 years of strategic partnership, PM Modi specially went to the airport to receive Putin. Both leaders addressed the India-Russia Trade Forum. The event aims to increase trade partnership between the two countries. The joint statement highlights the special and deep ties between the two countries. Agreements have been reached in several fields, such as labour mobility, health, and culture. Today's discussion focused on the Free Trade Agreement, which can be expanded with a rapid timeline. Discussions were held regarding the Inter-National North-South Corridor. Discussions were also held regarding technology partnerships related to defense.
“I thank the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister of India and all our Indian colleagues for the warm and hospitable welcome accorded to the Russian delegation...I thank PM Modi for the dinner at his residence yesterday,” Putin says
Speaking on oil, gas and energy supply to India, Putin said that Russia is ready to continue uninterrupted supply. He also announced bringing the largest nuclear power plant to Kudankulam
Fifteen years ago, in 2010, our partnership was granted the status of a Special Privileged Strategic Partnership. For the past two and a half decades, he (President Putin) has nurtured this relationship with his leadership and vision. His leadership, under all circumstances, has elevated our ties to new heights. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Putin, my friend, for this deep friendship and unwavering commitment to India.
Two new Indian consulates opened in Russia, PM Modi announced. He also announced a 30-day free e-visa for tourists facility for Russian nationals.
PM Modi applauds and expresses gratitude towards President Putin for the decades-old friendship. This bond of mutual respect has seen the test of time, he said.
Russian President Putin, PM Modi arrive for press statements
Trade Minister Piyush Goyal, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all arrived ahead of the press statements of PM Modi and Russian President Putin.
Shipping Minister, Economic Advisor to the PM, Indian Ambassador to Russia, and Foreign Secretary are also present.
In his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "Over the past years, you have done a great deal of work to develop our relationship...We open additional areas for cooperation, including hi-tech aircraft, space exploration and artificial intelligence..."
President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed the guestbook of the Raj Ghat memorial complex:
“Our relations deeply rooted in history, we really appreciate that PM has given special attention, over the past years we have developed special relations”, said Putin.
"We should keep looking for peacefull solutions, and have exchanged opinions on the Ukraine issue, said PM Modi in meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi.
PM modi speaking at the Hyderabad house said, “India is not neutral, it is on the side of peace” and added, “This meeting will add hope into this , and this meeting will strengthen our economic partnership too”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi where they are likely to discuss defence deals and other business matters.
PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhawan ahead of the ceremonial welcome that is to be accorded to Russian President Vladimir Putin. EAM Dr S Jaishankar welcomes him.
Here is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s schedule for the day in India (all times in IST):
11:00 AM – Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan
11:30 AM – Wreath laying at Rajghat
11:50 AM – Meeting with PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House
1:50 PM – Joint press statement at Hyderabad House
3:40 PM – Business event
7:00 PM – Meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
9:00 PM – Departure for Russia
Flex boards welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian national flags were put up outside ITC Maurya on Friday morning. Putin, who arrived in India on Thursday for a two-day state visit for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, is staying in the hotel’s 4,700 square foot grand presidential suite.
Security around the hotel has been tightened, and national flags from both India and Russia have been placed along key routes leading to official venues.
The domestic equity market opened on a cautious note on Friday, slipping slightly as investors waited for the Reserve Bank of India’s policy announcement and tracked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India.
The Nifty 50 opened at 25,999.80, down 33.95 points or 0.13 per cent. The BSE Sensex began at 85,125.48, a drop of 139.84 points or 0.16 per cent, reflecting a muted start as traders looked for cues from the central bank’s forward guidance.
Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin on Friday welcomed the growing ties between New Delhi and Moscow, calling India a “friendly country” and a key partner for future collaborations. His comments came as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India for a two-day state visit.
Speaking in Delhi, Karjakin said, “I hope our relationship will grow. We see a friendly country in India. We hope we'll have a lot of projects here and maybe also in chess.”
As Russian President Vladimir Putin visits India, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the importance of the bilateral relationship with Moscow. Speaking to ANI, he noted that Russia has been a key partner for India in areas like oil, gas, and defence, including during Operation Sindoor.
Tharoor said, “It's hugely significant. First of all, it is a very important relationship, which has been for a long time. In today's rather turbulent world, where so many relationships have become uncertain, it becomes important to shore up the ones we have. Secondly, the value of Russian friendship has been proven in recent years, particularly in two domains. We've had a lot of oil and gas from Russia in recent years, and the value of defence imports from Russia was demonstrated once again during Operation Sindoor when the S-400 protected us from a number of Pakistani missiles that were targeting our cities, including Delhi.”
BJP MP Sambit Patra called Gandhi’s remarks “inappropriate” and “factually incorrect,” saying they project India in a poor light during Putin’s visit.
“The way Rahul Gandhi ji has spoken today is not only inappropriate, but I feel it is wrong. This does not present India in a good light. This statement is without any facts. Rahul Gandhi said that the Government of India does not allow the LoP to meet the foreign dignitaries who come because the Government of India has a sense of insecurity. Why would there be insecurity in the Government of India? I would like to tell him that today India is the fourth-largest economic power. Today, India has a stature in the world, so there is probably no insecurity...I think he's overestimating himself,” Patra said.
He added, “Secondly, he said, whenever I visit abroad, the Indian government informs other countries not to allow the LoP to meet leaders. Judging our country this way, talking about our country this way, especially when foreign guests like Putin are about to arrive, is not appropriate to say such things about the country... It's important for everyone to know clearly: when a foreign delegate comes to India, it's the Ministry of External Affairs' responsibility to arrange meetings with government officials and other individuals. We, the government, can't interfere in who they want to meet.”
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said, “Many traditions have changed; this is one more in that series. Whenever any foreign diplomat or leader came, they would meet both the ruling side and the opposition leaders. So the BJP is changing these traditions.”
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram added, “Whenever a visiting head of state or head of government comes to India, it's only normal to let the leader of the opposition also meet them. That’s how the visiting head of state and government will get a holistic view of our country. I think Rahul Gandhi is absolutely right, and the government should have fixed a meeting for the leader of the opposition with the visiting dignitary or invite him for the dinner which they are hosting.”
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the government is reversing protocol, undermining democratic norms.
“It is very weird. There is a protocol, and all visiting dignitaries meet the LoP. The protocol is being reversed by the government and all their policies are based on this. They don't want anyone to raise their voice. They don't want to listen to any other opinion. They should abide by the protocols of a democracy,” she said.
"God knows what they are scared of... In a democracy, everyone should be able to put forward their opinions, discussions must be held, and appropriate action must be taken... The government is insecure, and this decision is a reflection of that... What will they get by breaking and reversing this protocol? This is their insecurity... The image of democracy is tarnished in the world," she added.
RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha added, “Just as the government is elected, the opposition is also elected in the same way, and it has been our tradition to know about the country's psyche, but this tradition is being ended due to someone's insecurity.”
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, “There has been a tradition that when a national president comes from any country, he is introduced to the opposition leader. Atal Ji and Manmohan Ji followed this. What Rahul Gandhi has just said is correct because this is no longer happening... One should not break the tradition.”
Government sources told ANI that it is the visiting delegation, not the Modi government, that decides meetings outside official events.
“During a visit, MEA organises meetings for the incoming dignitary with Government officials and Government bodies. It is up to the visiting delegation to organise meetings outside the government,” they said.
They added that several foreign leaders have met the LoP since June 2024, including:
- Sheikh Hasina, Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh – June 10, 2024
- Pham Minh Ching, Prime Minister of Vietnam – August 1, 2024
- Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia – August 21, 2024
- Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius – September 16, 2025
- Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand – March 8, 2025
Amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that the Centre advises visiting foreign leaders not to meet the LoP. He said this breaks a long-standing tradition and reflects the government's “insecurity.”
Speaking outside Parliament, Gandhi on Thursday (Dec 4) said, "This has been a tradition. But these days, foreign dignitaries visit, or when I visit abroad, the government suggests that they not meet the LoP. This is their policy, and they do it all the time."
He added, "We have relations with everyone. LoP gives a different perspective. We too represent India. It is not just the government which does it. The government doesn't want the Opposition meeting people from outside. Modi ji and the Foreign Ministry don't follow this norm. It is their insecurity."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying India can take pride in him. Speaking to Aaj Tak and India Today at the Kremlin ahead of his visit, Putin described Modi’s stance as resolute and independent, noting that he does not succumb to pressure from any country, including the US.
“Prime Minister Modi is not someone who succumbs to pressure easily. The Indian people can certainly take pride in their leader. This is absolutely obvious. His stance is unwavering and straightforward, without being confrontational. Our goal is not to provoke conflict; rather, we aim to protect our lawful rights. India does the same,” Putin said.
He called his relationship with Modi both professional and personal, built on trust and long-term cooperation. Putin also highlighted the PM’s ambitious initiatives, such as Make in India, and said Modi sets “very challenging tasks” that drive India’s growth.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Dec 4) gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently on a two-day visit to India, a copy of the Bhagavat Gita in Russian. Modi later shared a photo of the moment on X, describing the holy text as a source of inspiration for millions of people across the world.