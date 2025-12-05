India-Russia Summit 2025 LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in New Delhi on Thursday (Dec 4) for a two-day visit. The trip comes at a moment when India is juggling its old defence ties with Moscow and steady pressure from Washington to scale back on the purchase of Russian oil. Putin last came to India in 2021, before the Ukraine war.

On Thursday, Modi hosted Putin for a private dinner. Today (Friday, Dec 5), the two leaders will take part in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, with trade and defence likely to dominate the agenda.

Stay connected to WION for LIVE updates of Day 2 of Putin's visit to India.