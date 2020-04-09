Life will not be the same ever, says CM Patnaik as Odisha extends lockdown till April 30

Odisha has become the first Indian state to extend the coronavirus lockdown. In a statement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that his government has decided to extend the lockdown period in Odisha.

The lockdown in the state has been extended until April 30.



"Coronavirus is the biggest threat that the human race has faced in more than a century. Life will not be the same ever. All of us must understand this and face it boldly together. With our sacrifice and with the blessing of Lord Jagannath, this too shall pass," Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said in the statement.

Odisha Cabinet headed by CM @Naveen_Odisha decided to extend the state lockdown till April 30th & recommended Union Government to extend the national lockdown till then. CM requested the GoI not to start train & air services during the lockdown. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/2hjTGqR0y6 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 9, 2020 ×

Several other states are yet to take a call on the extension of the lockdown. The decision was taken following a Cabinet meeting. Following the meeting, Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik addressed the people of the state.

A total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha increased at 42 with one death reported in the state on Wednesday, Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary I &PR department, Odisha said.