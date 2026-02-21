/Lashkar-e-Taiba plotting IED attack in Delhi? Intel warns temples near Red Fort on target

An intelligence alert has been issued in Delhi after a warning of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with reports suggesting terrorists may target a temple in the Chandni Chowk area. The intelligence inputs indicated that key religious places, including those near the Red Fort and parts of Chandini Chowk, are on the target list of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to an ANI report, citing intelligence sources, the group may be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a temple in the Chandni Chowk. The report further added that the outfit is seeking revenge following a blast in an Islamabad mosque on February 6 and may be planning a major attack in India.

“Blast alert in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. Terrorists may target a temple in Chandni Chowk. Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting an IED attack. They are planning a major terrorist attack in India to avenge the February 6th mosque blast in Islamabad, Pakistan. Major temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba,” Intelligence sources said, as quoted by ANI. Sources further said that prominent temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba, suggesting that places of worship remain on the terror group’s radar.

The development comes months after a deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10 last year, which killed 12 people. The blast happened near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station around 6:52 pm. The explosion resulted in fire in several other vehicles. The intensity of the blast shattered the window panes of vehicles parked some distance away.