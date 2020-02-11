Kolkata Police STF’s seize drugs worth Rs.3.5 crores concealed inside the rear and front door of a vehicle

Acting on a tip-off, officers of Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a vehicle – Maruti Suzuki A Star at EM Bypass on Tuesday.



On the interception, three persons – a Manipur based drug peddler, a Bihar drug peddler and the driver of the vehicle were detained. On interrogation and search of the vehicle, officers found the front and rear doors of the vehicle suspicious.



After the covering of the doors was removed, officers found packets concealed inside the cavity of the door. On the opening of the packets, a huge quantity of Amphetamines commonly known as Yaba tablets were recovered. The seized tablets weighed about 13.5 kilograms whose market value is more than Rs.3.5 crores.



Immediately the three persons occupying the vehicle were arrested. The arrested persons have been identified as Md. Amir Khan – a resident of Manipur, Md. Najir Hussain – another resident of Manipur and Jagesar Mahato – a resident of Bihar.



The accused persons were taken into custody and a case under section 22(c)/29 NDPS Act was registered. Later in the day, the three persons were produced before the court and remanded to police custody till February 25, 2020.