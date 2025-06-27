/Kolkata law student gang-raped in college; two seniors, ex-student arrested

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside a law college in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday evening (June 26). The police have arrested all three accused within 24 hours, news agency ANI reported. The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, were former students or staff members of the same law college. Monojit Mishra is also a Trinamool Congress student leader. According to the police, the accused named in the FIR will be produced before the A.C.J.M. of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a prayer to remand them to Police Custody for the purpose of a proper investigation into the case.

The alleged sexual assault took place between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm on Wednesday within the law college premises. According to the official, one of the accused allegedly committed sexual assault, while the others were involved in the crime. The victim's family filed a police complaint against the accused, and the police have taken swift action in the matter. Two of the accused, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed, were arrested on Thursday, near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan, close to Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata. Pramit Mukhopadhyay was arrested later the same night at his residence.