/Keralam Assembly polls: Congress-led UDF wins 97 of 140 seats, returns to power after a decade

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has secured a decisive victory in Kerala, winning 97 of the 140 Assembly seats and unseating the Left Democratic Front government l(LDF) ed by Pinarayi Vijayan. The result marks a significant political shift in the state, bringing the Congress alliance back to power after a gap of ten years.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the UDF won 97 seats, while the LDF managed 35. The Bharatiya Janata Party also registered gains, winning three seats after failing to open its account in the 2021 elections.

Congress leads UDF charge with strong performance

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Within the UDF, Congress emerged as the largest contributor with 63 seats and a vote share of around 29 per cent. It was followed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which won 22 seats. Other alliance partners, including Kerala Congress factions and smaller parties, added to the tally with limited but crucial victories.

On the other side, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) led the LDF with 26 seats and a vote share of around 22 per cent. The Communist Party of India (CPI) secured eight seats, while the rest of the alliance failed to make a significant impact.



BJP makes modest gains

The BJP improved its performance by winning three seats and securing a vote share of over 11 per cent, indicating a gradual expansion of its presence in the state.

The verdict reflects Kerala’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments, where voters often replace the incumbent. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF had retained power with 99 seats, breaking that trend at the time. However, the latest result signals a return to the state’s traditional electoral cycle.

Following the defeat, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tendered his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday.



The outcome underscores a renewed mandate for the Congress-led alliance, while marking a clear setback for the Left after a decade in power.