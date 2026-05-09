A day after the Kerala Assembly election results were announced on May 4, I saw flex boards in the south Indian state's Ernakulam district, describing KC Venugopal as the 'only king'. It was a clear indication that the Congress party leader was favoured by many party workers for the post of chief minister, over other names doing the rounds: VD Satheeshan, Ramesh Chennithala and Shashi Tharoor. Over the next few days, the good old 'groupism' for which the Congress party in Kerala is infamous came to the fore. Multiple flex boards came up across cities favouring Satheesan too. A prominent state leader of the party, Satheesan was considered the face of the Congress election campaign and victory. By the end of the week, it emerged that 47 out of the 63 elected Congress legislators favour Venugopal, who is most likely to become the CM. But what does this infighting signify?

UDF victory marred by factionalism over who should be Kerala CM

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had a sweeping victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, winning around 102 seats, with Congress alone bagging 63. Yet, the Congress high command is yet to announce the chief minister, amid an intense internal contest that has spilled onto the streets.

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Veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor do not appear to have either party or cadre support for the chief minister's role. That then leaves Venugopal and Satheesan in the fray.

Odds are in favour of KC Venugopal

Venugopal, who is All India Congress Committee General Secretary, is being favoured by both the Congress high command and the majority of Congress MLAs. Venugopal has been playing a national role in recent years as a Member of Parliament from Alappuzha. There have already been 'leaked' lists of support for Venugopal, which show around 80 per cent preference for him. Some UDF MLAs from the Malabar region also favour him, according to reports. He is being praised for his organisational role and close ties to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

VD Satheesan worked his way up in Congress, but is likely to be snubbed

VD Satheesan, who never held a ministerial post in past Congress governments, was a strong Leader of the Opposition during the last Assembly. He has support from Congress workers at the grassroots level. He led the opposition effectively in the Assembly and spearheaded the Congress party's election campaign in Kerala. Reportedly, MLAs from the UDF ally party Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) support him. He is seen as a street leader with mass appeal, who confronted Pinarayi Vijayan's Left government directly.

Also read: Kerala CM race intensifies as VD Satheesan supporters launch street march

VD Satheesan vs Venugopal CM race leads to street protests, flex wars

Amid public and private displays of protests on streets and online, the delay in announcing the CM post is causing fears of a resurgence of factionalism in Congress. Supporters of Satheesan held marches, rallies and protests across the state, shouting slogans like “Only VD”, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts. Some tore down posters and flex boards favouring Venugopal, and one worker in Kottayam attempted self-immolation, which was foiled.

The battle is also being fought online, with social media posts and factional lobbying.

The local Congress body, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), urged workers to stop protests, demonstrations and flex-board wars to maintain unity, knowing fully well how these could damage the party. But some defiance continued throughout the past week.

Satheesan wants CM post or nothing amid accusations Venugopal is being parachuted from Delhi

Supporters of Satheesan allege that the Congress high command in New Delhi is 'parachuting' a non-MLA like Venugopal to the CM post. Venugopal will have to contest a by-election to be fully eligible for the CM post, after he is sworn in. This is usually engineered by contesting in a party stronghold constituency.

The Venugopal camp stresses the numerical support within the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) for the leader, and the utility of his strong ties to the central leadership.

Satheesan supporters are highlighting his role as the face of the campaign and opposition for five years, and his ground-level popularity.

Satheesan himself has reportedly taken a firm stand: CM post or nothing. He would not take any ministerial role or compromise, and would remain an MLA.

What next for the Congress chief minister race in Kerala?

The Congress Legislative Party in Kerala passed a resolution saying it will abide by the high command's decision on chief minister post.

But aggressive private lobbying is continuing behind the scenes.

AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik have completed consultations with MLAs and submitted their reports. Key leaders, including Satheesan and KPCC chief Chennithala, have been summoned to Delhi for discussions. A final decision is likely on or before May 11. The swearing-in ceremony will possibly take place next week, with Rahul Gandhi likely to attend.

But Congress appears to have spoiled the mood of victory. The government is controversial on arrival. The factionalism that plagued the party in the state for decades is likely to return once again.