/Kashmiri students praise Modi govt for Iran evacuation, slam Omar Abdullah for dirty buses

The Kashmiri students rescued by the Ministry of External Affairs and Prime Minister's Office from Iran have thanked the central government for the efforts after their safe return. Among the 110 students evacuated, 94 were from Jammu and Kashmir. On their return to New Delhi, the students were provided buses from Delhi to Srinagar by the UT government. The students alleged the buses were in poor condition and shared pictures and videos of the buses with broken seats and dirty interiors on social media.

The Students Union took to social media and said the buses are unsuitable for long-distance travel. ''We raised the issue of inadequate transportation facilities & the replacement of SRTC buses for Kashmiri students evacuated from Iran with the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers' Office. Following this, we were informed by Nasir Sogami, CM’s Advisor, that new sleeper buses have now been arranged to ensure more comfortable travel for the students. While our primary demand remains connecting flights, we appreciate the prompt response and intervention.''

The Kashmiri students, upon their arrival in New Delhi, appreciated the Indian embassy for arranging transport to airports and ensuring security amid the conflict. They also showed immense gratitude for the coordination of the central government. The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was praised for their Herculean efforts that enabled the students to return safely to their country.

There was a massive public outrage on social media over the issue of the buses. ‘’The Chief Minister has taken note of the request of the students evacuated from Iran regarding the quality of buses arranged for transportation from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir. The Resident Commissioner has been tasked to coordinate with JKSRTC to ensure that proper deluxe buses are arranged'' said Office of the Chief Minister.

He added, '' Only then better buses were made available and the students started their journey to Kashmir. The group of students comprised 52 male and 42 female students, many of whom were from Srinagar and surrounding districts.''