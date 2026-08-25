/Kashmiri pandits demand security after fresh threat communication

Kashmiri Pandit representatives have responded strongly to a fresh threat of communication targeting members of the community, calling for an immediate investigation, stronger security measures and protection of personal information. The response came after a communication dated August 23, attributed to an outfit calling itself the United Liberation Council (ULC), reportedly surfaced on social media carrying names and personal details of Kashmiri Pandit employees.

The Kashmiri Pandit Sangarash Samiti (KPSS) said the threat cannot be dismissed as mere digital propaganda, arguing that the circulation of identifiable personal information raises serious questions about the safety of employees and their families. Security agencies are examining the authenticity and origin of the communication. Reports have described the ULC as a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked proxy.

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The KPSS said the incident has revived fears associated with the intimidation Kashmiri Pandits faced during the 1990s, when threats were delivered through posters, walls, mosque loudspeakers and other means. It said the medium may have changed, but the psychological impact remains similar.

The organisation also reacted to recent remarks attributed to BJP General Secretary (Organisation), J&K, Ashok Koul, who, while speaking about the return of Kashmiri Pandits and social cohesion, was reported as saying that “targeted killings won’t stop” and stressing the need for brotherhood.

KPSS said brotherhood and social harmony are important but cannot substitute for concrete security. It called for credible answers on who created and circulated the threat, how the personal details were obtained, whether the communication represents a genuine operational threat and whether any local network facilitated its dissemination. The organisation maintained that Kashmiri Pandits returning to the Valley should be able to live and work without fear, and called for stronger protection of their lives, personal information and ancestral property.