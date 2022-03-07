Kashmiri girls breaking barriers and shining at international sports arena

The Kashmiri girls in sports are breaking the barriers and making a mark in the international sports arena. From winning gold medals to securing a position of judge at the Asian games, Kashmiri sportswomen are at the forefront. Just a few years ago, there were hardly any women in sports in the valley but now the whole scenario has changed. Girls are picking up sports as their careers and excelling in the field.

Recently, Sadia Tariq from Srinagar became the first Indian girl to get a Wushu World Gold Medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars event. At 15, Sadia is a two-time Junior National Wushu Championship gold medallist as well.

Sadia has been lauded by everyone across the country. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about her win. Hundreds of students are inspired by Sadia and her win.

'' My parents are my inspiration. I think other girls will take up sports after my win. My father has been continuously getting calls from so many people that they want their girls to participate and take up sports. It's such a great thing that girls are wanting to take up wushu as their careers. There is so much change and I don't want to take credit for it but it's all because of my parents who stood by me through my journey. '' said Sadia Tariq, World Gold Medallist in Wushu.

Another such story is of Olympic-level women's kayaking-canoeing player Bilquis Mir, she is the first Kashmiri woman to be chosen as a judge at the upcoming Asian Games in China. Bilquis Mir, 33 is the first water sports coach from Srinagar and was the first Olympic-level women's kayaking-canoeing player from the Kashmir region.

When Bilquis started her sports career, there were very few women from Jammu and Kashmir who were playing for the state. She paved a way for many girls across the Union territory to take up sports as their careers. Bilquis appreciates the increasing number of girls joining different sports in the valley.

''It's sending a positive message as when I started there were very few girls in the sports and now, I see that changing, Girls should trust and have faith in themselves, Girls always face more hurdles in their careers, but my message would be that talent will never die. Keep working hard, where there is a will there's a way. I had a dream of becoming a judge at an international sports event as I saw a very small number of girls in decision-making teams at these events. I always say men in those teams, and I promised myself that I would be in the decision-making team of these events. After the Olympics, if there is any big event, it's the Asian games. I am extremely happy about this. '' said Bilquis Mir, Director Water Sports, Jammu Kashmir.

The Sports council department in the valley has seen a sharp rise in female registrations in various sports. From water sports to winter sports to other games, women are proving to be better at every sports activity.

''It's changing a lot. There were few girls in sports in Kashmir a few years back but now there are so many. 50 percent of the total at sports facilities is now girls. The girls do it better than boys. Sadia won a gold medal; she is a golden girl for us. She is an inspiration for other girls in the UT. I am sure we will have many girls like Sadia in the future. '' said Mushtaq Zargar, Coach, Sports Council.

The young girls in the Kashmir valley are so inspired by these sportswomen that they are taking up sports and are also winning medals for the state. One such girl is Nabeela Khan, who recently won a silver medal in water sports. She has drawn her inspiration from Bilquis Mir.

''I won a silver medal at Himachal in a tournament. I was so happy that I could participate. Since I came to Kashmir, girls were all at home cooking and cleaning but then it was an improvement and now they are growing up and playing sports. They play sports a priority now and it's very exciting to see what they are going to do. I got inspired by my mam Bilquis Mir, she is going to be a judge at Asian games. I want to be an Olympic player. '' said Nabila Khan, Water sports Medallist.

It's not only about winning medals but also about paving a way for other girls to take up sports as their careers.