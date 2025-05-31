/Karnataka rains: 67 dead as state receives 150% above normal rainfall

Sixty-seven people have died in India's Karnataka as heavy rainfall, 150 per cent above normal levels, floods the state. The alarming data was revealed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a review meeting on Friday (May 30).

Above normal rainfall

Karnataka, during the pre-monsoon (between March and May), usually gets 108 mm of rainfall. However, this year, until May 29, the southwest Indian state saw 270mm of rainfall, about 150 per cent above normal rainfall.

During the review meeting with all district commissioners and Zilla Panchayat chief executives, Siddaramaiah noted that all 31 districts of Karnataka received above-normal showers. "Rainfall in the month of May is the highest in 125 years", he said.

The high rainfall has impacted a total of 2,252 villages, leading to flooding and landslides; around 1,702 houses have been damaged. Siddaramaiah told the review meeting that ample funds were available to "compensate for house damages".

"There's no shortage of funds to compensate for house damages. There's Rs 1,000 crore available under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF)," he said.

The Karnataka CM promised ₹1.25 lakh compensation for families who have lost their houses to the rainfall.

"For homes that are completely damaged, the government will provide a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh. Such families will get a new house built for them, for which DCs need to take the initiative," he said.

The Indian state has gram panchayat-level task forces to lead natural disaster relief work. Siddaramaiah said that "If all of them work in tandem, precautionary measures can be taken".

Directing DCs and CEOs to visit affected areas and oversee relief efforts, he warned them that action would be taken if they were tardy in clearing lake encroachments. Karnataka has 41,849 lakes, of which 14,533 are under encroachment, reports Deccan Herald.

"Despite having directed in the previous meeting that all lakes must be surveyed to identify encroachments, the progress achieved is below expectation," Siddaramaiah said. "Clearing encroachments would result in easy flow of water," he said.