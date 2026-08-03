/Karnataka Police recruitment exam candidates clash with cops, push barricades amid OMR mismatch - VIDEO

Student protests have reached Karnataka as hundreds of candidates boycotted the Karnataka Police Constable recruitment examination on Sunday (Aug 2) after alleged mismanagement at a centre in Tikota in Vijayapura district. Videos on social media showed students entering the exam centre after breaking the barricades. Candidates alleged that the question papers, scheduled to be distributed at 10.30 am, were handed out nearly 30 minutes late. They also claimed there were mismatches between the question papers and OMR sheets, while some aspirants received only one of the two.

As the confusion surfaced, several students staged a walk out. Students were allegedly stopped by security forces and authorities. These students were appearing for the Police Constable exam at Tikota Sharadamba PU College exam centre. The candidates raised slogans against the state government and demanding a fresh examination.

Several videos of the protest has since gone viral on social media, showing candidates breaching a barricade outside the centre before being dispersed by the police.

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Authorities claim that the candidates left the examination hall carrying question papers and OMR sheets - thus violating Karnataka Examinations Authority rules and were therefore not allowed to re-enter. The written examination was conducted at more than 800 centres across Karnataka for recruitment to 3,991 Civil Police Constable posts. Around 4.54 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. There have been no official response from the Karnataka government on the matter yet.