/Kalyan Banerjee resigns as TMC's chief whip after Mahua Moitra calls him 'pig': 'She's home breaker, married 65-year-old man'

A huge drama unfolded in the politics of West Bengal after two leaders of the same party, Trinamool Congress, had a verbal battle at a virtual meeting. TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee and Mohua Moitra had a huge argument, which resulted in the former's resignation from his post as the party's chief whip. This was after Moitra called him a “pig” in a podcast with a media house.lt of how the state chief minister and party head Mamata Banerjee handled the situation. The CM asked her party MPs not to fight among themselves and focus on battling the government on Special Intensive Revision and the "National Register of Citizens".

"I have quit as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha, as 'didi' (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) said during the virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down," Kalyan Banerjee said, PTI reported.

"You don't wrestle with a pig. Because the pig likes it and you get dirty," Moitra said, responding to Banerjee's comments on her marriage to Odisha's BJD ex-MP Pinaki Mishra.

"There are deeply misogynistic, sexually frustrated, depraved men in India, and they have their representation in parliament across all parties," she added. Moitra’s response came after Banerjee (Kalyan) called her a home-breaker and shamed her for marrying someone 15 years older than her.

“She calls me anti-women? What is she? What has she done? She is back from her honeymoon. She has broken a man's family of 40 years and married a 65-year-old man. She is calling me anti-woman?” Banjerjee said. Banerjee took the matter on social media and posted on X, “Labelling a male colleague as 'sexually frustrated' isn't boldness - it's outright abuse. If such language were directed at a woman, there would be nationwide outrage, and rightly so. But when a man is the target, it's dismissed or even applauded. Let's be clear: abuse is abuse - regardless of gender.”