/Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya snaps at media over Indore contaminated water deaths question

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya lost his cool on a reporter as he was asking him questions about the situation around the contaminated water-related death in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area. He was seen as dismissive towards the reporter and told him, “...Don’t ask unnecessary questions.” Indore, which is considered the cleanest city in India, has seen the death of 10 individuals due to drinking water contamination.

The reporter merely asked that a lot of people have still not received the reimbursement, and they still do not have clean drinking water. The Minister responded harshly at first when he persisted that he had himself visited the locality. The senior BJP leader lost his temper and aggressively walked off after using abusive language. He tried to reason with the MP, “ Kailash ji, please speak properly, what sort of words are you using, you're a senior leader. How can you speak such foul words?” The minister paced inside his vehicle. Someone from his entourage tried to stop the reporter, saying, “He is our leader.” The reporter continued, "So what, this doesn't permit using slang, 10 people have died already."

However, following the backlash, the BJP MP apologised on social media, saying that he lost his temper under the stress of the situation and sorrow over the death.

“My people are suffering from contaminated water, and some have left us; in this state of deep sorrow, my words came out wrong in response to a media question. For this, I express my regret. But until my people are completely safe and healthy, I will not sit quietly,” he wrote.

The video of the exchange went viral on social media. People came out in support of the reporter: “Kudos to the reporter, may your tribe grow, especially in today’s India.” Another sarcastically commented, “Biggest irony is, wherever the next election will happen, the voters will vote for the same politician again.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance and sought a report from the government. An official was sacked, and two others suspended in connection with water contamination. Residents blamed the municipal corporation’s inaction for the deaths.