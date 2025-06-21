/Jordan extends support to Indian evacuation from Israel

Jordan has extended its support for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Israel as the west Asia crisis widens. Jordan Ambassador Yusuf Abdulghani, speaking to WION said that his country is helping India in evacuation from Israel. He said, "we are keen to have all Indian nationals to be brought back to India safely. 100 Indians have been evacuated through Royal Jordanian airlines".

Royal Jordanian airlines recently started 4 flights per week to Mumbai. The first batch of 50 Indians, who crossed over to Jordan, came from a direct Amman-Mumbai flight on Thursday. Earlier this week, the Indian govt had announced that it has decided to evacuate its nationals from Israel "who wish to leave" and this will be facilitated through land borders, that includes Jordan and Egypt border. Egypt has also extended support to the Indian evacuation. Ambassador Kamel Galal speaking to reporters in Delhi pointed that the Indian embassy in Cairo "must be in touch" with Egyptian Foreign ministry over any plans.

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv has issued a number of advisories for its nationals in the country, asking them to register with the embassy. A 24/7 Control Room has been established at the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv. Helpline numbers have also been issued: +972 54-7520711; +972 54-3278392; email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. Israel has around 25,000-28000 Indian nationals, including caregivers, construction workers. In response to WION, the Israel ambassador Reuven Azar said, "we are fully coordinated with MEA when it comes to requests to evacuate. Started to coordinate with our ministry of transport for evacuation..."