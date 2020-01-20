J&K police kills 3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday killed three dreaded terrorists, including a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

"Today in Shopian, we neutralised 3 terrorists. One of them, their commander Wasim Ahmed Wani was active since 2017 and was on a top position in Hizbul Mujahideen. He had 19 FIRs against him and was also involved in the killing of 4 civilians and 4 cops," J&K DGP Dilbag Singh told media.

"The second was Adil Sheikh and the third has been identified as Jahangir," he added.

"Adil Sheikh was involved in stealing 7 AK-47 rifles and one pistol on September 29, 2018, from the residence of Ezaz Ahmed Wasi. Since then, he was active in of Hizbul Mujahideen," he added.

"With the elimination of this group the fear among the public will wane away," the cop explained."Hizbul Mujahideen is on the verge of being completely wiped out in South Kashmir," asserted Singh.