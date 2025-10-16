/JK police detain two suspects with TRF posters during naka checking in Magam

In a significant development, Budgam Police detained two individuals during a routine naka (checkpoint) checking operation at Budran Magam in Budgam district, recovering multiple posters linked to the banned terrorist organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF), officials confirmed on Thursday.

A senior police officer, speaking to the media, revealed that the operation led to the seizure of over 18 posters associated with the TRF, a proscribed group known for its anti-national activities. The suspects, identified as Muzamil Ahmad Bhat and Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, both residents of Aripanthan Magam, were taken into custody for questioning.

"During the naka checking at Budran Magam, our team intercepted the two individuals and recovered the incriminating materials in their possession," the officer stated. "This is a crucial step in curbing the spread of propaganda by banned organisations in the region."

