/JK Police conducts raids residences of Jamaat E Islami linked individuals in Sopore

As part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the separatist-terror network and uphold peace and security in the region, Sopore Police today carried out search operations at the residences of individuals affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Zaloora, Sopore. The operation led to the seizure of incriminating materials relevant to the investigation.

The searches were carried out at the houses of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat S/O Abdul Rahim Bhat, R/O Zaloora Sopore and Tanveer Ahmad Dar S/O Abdul Jabbar Dar, R/O Zaloora Sopore. The searches were conducted in connection with FIRs registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), following the issuance of valid search warrants by the competent court.

During the searches, incriminating material linked to the proscribed organisation was recovered and seized for further investigation. The operation was conducted in the presence of Magistrates and independent witnesses, ensuring full legal compliance and maintaining transparency throughout the process.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sopore Police is intensifying its efforts to disrupt networks engaged in separatist and terror-related activities through targeted raids. These operations are critical for countering radical ideologies, ensuring public safety, and protecting national security.