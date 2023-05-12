Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates first smart city projects

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha inaugurated three Srinagar Smart City Projects and 25 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) projects in Kashmir Valley on Friday (May 12). Of the three Smart City Projects, Polo View has been transformed into a pedestrian-oriented shopping street, Abi Guzar Shiv temple has been renovated and dedicated to the people and Smart Advanced Traffic Management vehicles have been included in the fleet for Srinagar Smart City.

The government has also dedicated Urban Local bodies (ULB) projects to the public today of which 16 are development projects in 11 ULBs and 9 are Solid Waste Management facilities in 10 ULBs. On the occasion, the Lt Governor said, that these projects will significantly boost urban infrastructure and give an impetus to ease of living. The Lt Governor also highlighted the steps taken to fulfil the aspirations of all 40 ULBs of Kashmir Division.

"We have put people at the centre of cities and the projects both development and solid waste management, are offering unprecedented opportunities to improve the lives of millions of urban residents. The newly inaugurated projects are a testimony to our commitment to improve the urban environment. Today, economic development is gaining new momentum. Pace of completion of projects has increased 9 times and every section of the society is feeling empowered," said LG Manoj Sinha.

The Lt Governor called upon the elected representatives of the ULBs and the common people to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the administration in the mission to rejuvenate the cities and make them more vibrant, efficient, clean and sustainable. Director of Urban Local Bodies Kashmir informed about the ongoing projects for the development of urban areas of the region.

"We had a project worth 35 crore rupees (USD 4.2 million) in which Solid Waste management was a main part. We have made 9 Solid waste management in Urban Local Bodies where the waste would be disposed of scientifically. We have commissioned the plants today in south and north Kashmir. We have inaugurated 16 developmental projects which were inaugurated by the LG Today. For public awareness, we do door-to-door campaigns for solid management waste. In every ULB we campaign about various schemes by the government. There is a regular chart, and it goes on," said Mathora Masoom, Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir Division.

The event was attended by top officials of the civil administration of the Kashmir region.

