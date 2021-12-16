Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam

Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing confrontation between the former and security personnel in the Redwani region of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, according to Jammu and Kashmir police sources.

"Two unidentified terrorists were killed. A search operation is currently underway, "said the cops.

A gunfight between terrorists and security forces occurred on Thursday after a joint team of police and security forces cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists.

As security forces closed in on the location where terrorists were hiding, they were met with a barrage of fire, which sparked the confrontation.

