Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces avert major tragedy, IED recovered in Baramulla district

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have averted a major tragedy after recovering an IED on a road in the Chatloora area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The source said that a road opening party of the Indian Army and J&K police were able to spot the IED. A bomb disposal squad team later defused the material without causing any damage.

A police officer told WION that a “suspected IED like material was detected by sniffer dog of ROP of the army at chatlora morh main highway Baramulla-Handwara. This is about some 200 meters away from 32 Rashtriya Rifles unit headquarters.”

Civilian movement in the areas was halted for some time and was resumed after the material was blasted.

Last month, the bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army destroyed an IED like object on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway. The object was recovered by the Road Opening Party (ROP) of 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) near a petrol pump in Tapper Pattan area on the National Highway.