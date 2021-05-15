Jammu and Kashmir Police to take action against sensitive social media content on Palestine

Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that it will take action against those who disturb peace in the valley by posting sensitive social media posts about Palestine. They said that action will be taken against social media users who try ' ‘to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley.’

“We are a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish. But J&K police has a legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well. It, however, wouldn’t allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder on Kashmir streets," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Kashmir

The police say people have the right to express their opinions but they cannot hold any protests during the Covid pandemic. IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar stressed that engineering and inciting violence on streets is unlawful.

All irresponsible social media comments that result in actual violence and breaking of the law including Covid protocol will attract legal action.

Police have urged people to cooperate and desist from inciting tension in the valley.