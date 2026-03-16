/Jaishankar meets EU leaders in Brussels, discusses Ukraine war, West Asia conflict and India-EU trade deal

India's Foreign External Affairs minister S Jaishankar discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, developments in the Indo-Pacific, and India’s ties with Europe during a meeting with foreign ministers from the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) in Brussels on Monday (March 16). Jaishankar visited the Belgian capital at the invitation of EU foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas to participate in the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, which brings together the bloc’s foreign ministers. During the visit, Jaishankar also held separate discussions with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and his counterparts from countries including Germany and Belgium.

Jaishankar said on social media that stronger convergence between India and the EU in a multipolar world is reflected in deeper consultations. “Discussed the West Asia conflict, the Ukraine situation, and the Indo-Pacific in today’s gathering,” he said. Highlighting the progress in India-EU relations this year, Jaishankar noted that both sides are working to translate recent agreements into concrete outcomes. The Foreign Affairs Council discussions also covered cooperation in trade, investment, technology, mobility, and defence.

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This marked Jaishankar’s first visit to Brussels since India and the EU concluded a free trade agreement and several key accords during the India-EU Summit in New Delhi in January. These include the Security and Defence Partnership aimed at expanding collaboration in counter-terrorism, maritime and cyber security, as well as a broader framework for cooperation on mobility. Kallas told reporters that the Foreign Affairs Council also examined ways to better protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, including possible contributions by the EU’s naval mission Aspides. She warned that disruption in the Strait could affect the global economy and energy supplies.

“The closure of the strait is hurting the global economy, helping Russia fund its war, affecting the EU’s partners in the region, and is dangerous for global energy supplies,” she said. Kallas also emphasised that attention on the Middle East should not overshadow the conflict in Ukraine. She added that easing US sanctions on Russian oil sets a “dangerous precedent”. In his meeting with von der Leyen, Jaishankar reviewed progress on implementing outcomes from the India-EU Summit in January. He said on social media that von der Leyen’s visit to India marked a “turning point” in bilateral relations and that both sides are actively following up on the agreements reached.

Von der Leyen, in a separate post, said the two sides had finalised a free trade agreement, “the mother of all deals”, and signed the Security and Defence Partnership. “Now we are focused on efficient implementation, to deliver for the people of Europe and India as soon as possible,” she said.

“We also discussed developments in the Middle East and in Ukraine. De-escalation, stability, and energy security are our shared objectives,” she added. Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers, including Johann Wadephul of Germany, Juraj Blanar of Slovakia, Giorgos Gerapetritis of Greece, and Maxime Prevot of Belgium.