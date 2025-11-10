Continuing its unwavering efforts to eradicate the remnants of terror networks and to dismantle the ecosystem supporting subversive activities, police in Ganderbal carried out a series of coordinated raids across multiple locations in the district.



During the extensive searches conducted in the houses of J&K Nationals Operating from Pakistan/Pak-Occupied-Kashmir (JKNOPs) and Surrendered/Ex-Militants, the police detained 39 Persons under preventive measures and lodged them in Dignibal Jail, after credible inputs suggested their involvement in activities detrimental to public peace and security.

The operation, led by senior officers of the Police, aimed at disrupting the local support network that facilitates anti-national elements and ensures sustained peace and stability in the district. Several digital devices and incriminating materials were also seized during the raids and have been sent for detailed forensic analysis.

Such proactive measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to neutralise the terror ecosystem and safeguard the youth from being influenced by anti-social and anti-national narratives.