/J&K Police attaches office of banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat

In a significant and resolute operation to dismantle secessionist and terrorist networks, Budgam Police have attached the head office of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, located at Rehmatabad, Hyderpora. This action was carried out under the authority of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), marking a critical step in curbing activities that undermine national security, public safety, and regional stability.

The attachment of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat’s headquarters underscores Budgam Police’s unwavering commitment to rooting out elements that promote radical ideologies and disrupt peace. This operation sends a clear message: any individual or group attempting to destabilise the region or revive banned separatist-terrorist networks will face stringent legal consequences. The police remain vigilant, ensuring that such entities are not allowed to operate with impunity, thereby safeguarding the harmony and sovereignty of the nation.

The attached property, a three-storey building situated on 1 kanal and 1 marla of land (Khasra No. 946, Khata No. 306), was being used as the operational hub of the outlawed outfit. This action, executed under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), is linked to FIR No. 08/2024 registered at Police Station Budgam.

Following meticulous evidence collection and with approval from the competent authority, Budgam Police executed the seizure in strict accordance with legal provisions.

Further investigations are underway to uncover additional links to unlawful activities, ensuring comprehensive action to safeguard regional stability and foster a secure environment for all citizens.