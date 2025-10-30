/J&K Lt governor Manoj Sinha sacks two teachers over terror links in crackdown on anti-national activities

In a stern move to uphold national security, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed two government employees, a pair of teachers from service for their alleged deep involvement in terrorist activities and anti-national operations. The dismissals were executed under Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution, a provision that empowers the authorities to terminate employees without a formal inquiry when state security is at stake.

This action underscores the Union Territory administration's unwavering "zero-tolerance" policy against terrorism, aimed at rooting out subversive elements within the system. The sacked individuals are Ghulam Hussain, a teacher in the Education Department, accused of operating as an overground worker (OGW) for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. Official orders reveal that Hussain maintained active links with terrorists, facilitated recruitment drives, and channelled funds to support terror operations in Reasi district. Majid Iqbal Dar, another teacher who previously served as a lab assistant, was implicated in narco-terrorism.

Dar is alleged to have radicalized local youth, funnelled drug proceeds into funding terrorism, and maintained connections to improvised explosive device (IED) plots in Rajouri. Shockingly, intelligence reports indicate he continued his anti-national activities even while in judicial custody. “The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied that the activities of these employees are such as to warrant their dismissal from service in the interest of the security of the State,” read the official dismissal orders, highlighting the gravity of the evidence gathered against them.