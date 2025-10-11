J&K LG pays tribute to two Army Bravehearts Palash Ghosh and Sujay Ghosh who lost their lives in Kokernag ops

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha today paid solemn tribute by laying a wreath to honor the courage of Army Bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh displayed unparalleled bravery, laying down their lives during relentless counter-terrorism operations in the treacherous Kishtwar Range of Kokernag, undeterred by extreme weather conditions.

"I salute the supreme sacrifice of our valiant Army Bravehearts, Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh. Their exemplary courage and selfless dedication to duty will forever inspire the nation. We stand united in gratitude and solidarity with the families of our revered martyrs during this profound moment of grief," declared Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. It was after four days of relentless search efforts, the bodies of the missing Indian Army paratroopers were recovered from the Gadole forests in Kokernag, Jammu and Kashmir. The two soldiers had been missing since October 6, during a challenging search operation amid harsh weather conditions, including a severe blizzard.

Indian Army's two elite paratroopers from the 5 Para (Special Forces) unit had lost communication during a counter-terrorism operation in the Gadole forests of Kokernag, Jammu and Kashmir, when their team was engulfed by a fierce blizzard and heavy snowfall. The body of the first soldier was recovered on October 9, with initial assessments indicating death likely due to cold exposure or an avalanche, as his service weapon and rucksack were found intact. After an exhaustive four-day search, the second soldier's body was located, marking a somber conclusion to the operation amid treacherous conditions.