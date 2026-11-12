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  • /J&K: Joint operation in Baderkote forests leads to recovery of two hand grenades, one arrest

J&K: Joint operation in Baderkote forests leads to recovery of two hand grenades, one arrest

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Nov 12, 2026, 10:00 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 10:02 IST
J&K: Joint operation in Baderkote forests leads to recovery of two hand grenades, one arrest

J&K: Joint operation in Baderkote forests leads to recovery of two hand grenades, one arrest Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg, and further investigation is underway to establish the source and intended use of the explosives and ascertain possible links.

In a major success during an Area Domination Patrol (ADP), Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with CICT Ftr BSF (112/06 Bn), 2RR and CRPF 176 Bn, apprehended a person identified as Ghulam Jeelani Reshi, a resident of Baderkote, Tangmarg, in the Baderkote forest area.

One hand grenade was recovered from his possession, while another concealed grenade was subsequently recovered from the forest on his disclosure.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg, and further investigation is underway to establish the source and intended use of the explosives and ascertain possible links.

Baramulla Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and security, while appreciating the coordinated efforts of all security forces involved in the operation.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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