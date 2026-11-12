/J&K: Joint operation in Baderkote forests leads to recovery of two hand grenades, one arrest

In a major success during an Area Domination Patrol (ADP), Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with CICT Ftr BSF (112/06 Bn), 2RR and CRPF 176 Bn, apprehended a person identified as Ghulam Jeelani Reshi, a resident of Baderkote, Tangmarg, in the Baderkote forest area.

One hand grenade was recovered from his possession, while another concealed grenade was subsequently recovered from the forest on his disclosure.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg, and further investigation is underway to establish the source and intended use of the explosives and ascertain possible links.