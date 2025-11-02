/ISRO's GSAT-7R will enable real-time data and video link for Indian Navy's ships, aircraft

GSAT-7R or CMS-03, India's largest military communications satellite, will enable secure and real-time data, video, and voice connectivity between Indian Navy ships, submarines, aircraft, and Maritime Operations Centres, the Navy said. This indigenously built satellite is to be launched by India's largest rocket LVM3 from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 5:26 pm Sunday (2nd Nov).

The 4,400 kg GSAT-7R is India's heaviest military communication satellite and the heaviest satellite that will be launched from home soil. According to the Indian Navy, the satellite carries components that were specifically developed to meet its operational requirements. The satellite is meant to provide telecommunications coverage across the Indian Ocean region and enhance the Navy's space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities.

After liftoff at 5:26 pm on Sunday, the three-stage rocket is expected to complete the mission in about 16 minutes. The satellite will be hurled into a lower initial orbit and then gradually raised into the destined orbit over the next few weeks.

Eventually, all heavy communication satellites are placed in geostationary orbit, which is about 36,000 km above the Earth's equator. From there, the satellite will be able to provide coverage for about one-third of the Earth. In this case, the CMS-03 will be placed above India, so that it can provide coverage in the vast maritime region surrounding India.