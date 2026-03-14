/ISI-linked terror and arms smuggling module busted in Punjab, two arrested

An ISI-sponsored terror and cross-border arms smuggling module has been busted by Amritsar Rural Police, arresting two accused and recovering rifles, pistols, and cartridges, according to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab. The initial finding disclosed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers through social media. The probe also revealed that the module was involved in radicalisation and spreading Anti-India and Anti-Police narratives.



In a post on social media platform X, DGP Punjab Police said, “An FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda, #Amritsar Rural. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance approach against terrorism, illegal arms trafficking and organised crime.”

Joint operations on February 22

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Police added that one AK-47 rifle, along with 2 magazines and 36 live cartridges, as well as 3 sophisticated Glock 9mm pistols, were recovered from the module. On February 22, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar successfully arrested two key perpetrators involved in the IED (RDX) blast at Nalagarh Police Station (Himachal Pradesh) on January 1, 2026, in a joint operation with Counter Intelligence, SAS Nagar.



According to the statement, the arrested individuals have been identified as Mahavir, also known as Kaka, and Manpreet, alias Mani, both residents of SBS Nagar in Punjab. During the operation, police recovered a 9mm Glock pistol along with live cartridges from their possession.



Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused were acting under the instructions of foreign-based masterminds Gopi Nawashehria and Jassi Kulam, who are linked to the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Officials also found that the accused and their associates had received consignments containing IEDs made of RDX and hand grenades on directions from their foreign handlers. One of the IEDs from these consignments was allegedly used in the blast at Nalagarh Police Station.