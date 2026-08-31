/Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asks PM Narendra Modi to use India’s influence to end West Asia war

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use India’s diplomatic reach to pull parties in West Asia ‘away from the path of war and bloodshed’ and back towards talks, according to an Iranian readout of their first face-to-face meeting since fighting erupted earlier this year. The two leaders met on Monday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Pezeshkian thanked India for its support during the conflict and said Tehran had from the outset sought to settle disputes through dialogue. “Unfortunately, instead of making use of diplomatic mechanisms, the Americans have chosen the path of war, insecurity and imposing their will through force,” the Iranian account quoted him as saying.

He added that Iran had kept its commitments under earlier understandings while accusing Washington of failing to honour its own. “The continuation of war is in the interest neither of us, nor of the region, nor of humanity,” Pezeshkian said, arguing that some groups in the United States saw advantage in prolonged fighting. Pezeshkian pointed to India’s historical ties with Iran and its contacts across the region, urging Indian PM to help return the parties to ‘dialogue and agreement’.

He also restated Tehran’s willingness to expand political, economic, scientific and cultural cooperation with New Delhi and to blunt the impact of sanctions. PM Modi, according to the same readout, described Pezeshkian as a ‘peace-loving person’ who could play an ‘effective role’ in advancing peace. He said India had worked to keep channels with Iran open during the recent difficult period and agreed that some actors had an interest in war. “We must intensify our efforts to establish peace. My belief and conviction is that, ultimately, peace and security will prevail,” PM Modi was quoted as saying.

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