Internet services to remain suspended in Jaipur from 6 am to 8 pm on Sunday

Internet services will remain suspended from 6 am to 8 pm on Sunday in Jaipur to maintain law and order, said Jaipur Commissionerate.

Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited stated that for safety and security reasons, the metro services will remain suspended tomorrow from 8 am to 2 pm.

The decision comes amid massive protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (Act) across various parts of the country.

The CAA, 2019 seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.



